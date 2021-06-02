‘Rocío en set’ will put an end to the documentary with its protagonist, Gjon’s Tears, Barbara Pravi and Blas Cantó

In a few days marked by the 15th anniversary of the death of Rocío Jurado, the controversies surrounding the Carrasco-Flores family do not cease. The broadcast of the 12 episodes of Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries was completed last week, but, in its last installment, the protagonist intervened live.

At that moment, in addition to reiterating her thanks and sharing her emotion, the daughter of the oldest announced that she would be seven days later in Rocío on set, a format that will put the final point and end to Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. The protagonist will answer all the questions that have arisen after the complete broadcast of the documentary series.

The program can be seen this Wednesday, from 22:00, in Telecinco. Carlota Corredera will be the only presenter of the program, unlike the previous interview that Carrasco was made in the middle of the series, in which Jorge Javier Vázquez was also present.

At that time, the Catalan received numerous criticisms for his attitude and sense of humor, which was out of place and led him to recognize in a Deluxe that he did not see himself capable of such a feat or to endure the comments that it implied on the part of the networks.

Among the collaborators will be the usual Ana Bernal-Triviño, Montse Suárez, Paloma García Pelayo and, as a novelty, Pilar Rahola, a recent signing of Todo es lie, a format also from La Fábrica de La Tele and presented by Risto Mejide.

Others who will return will be the representatives in Eurovision 2021 of Switzerland, France and Spain: Gjon’s Tears and Bárbara Pravi, who have put the soundtrack to the documentary series, and Blas Cantó, who moved Carrasco in one of the deliveries with his “I do believe you.”