Antonio Morales, son of the late singer Rocio durcal, he was admitted a few days ago in a hospital in Spain after contracting coronavirus, however, he was finally able to return home after failing the PCR test.

This was announced by his sister, the also singer Shaila Dúrcal, by sharing on his Instagram account a photograph in which Antonio appears hugging his daughter.

According to Shaila, they received her brother with hugs and most emotional displays of affection, after being hospitalized for 20 days.

“I love you brother. How happy that you are fully recovered. Enjoy hugs and kisses again. I miss you », wrote the artist next to the image that so far has accumulated more than 1,700 likes and dozens of comments.

For his part, Antonio also published a postcard in which he is seen hugging his family, along with an emotional message in which he announces that he has a double reason to celebrate.

“At last. 20 days after quarantine, today I can hug those I love the most. On the same day of the review, the result of the PCR (negative), and my @barbara_suanzes boyfriends anniversary, “he wrote.

But time was also given to send a message to all those who are suffering from the current health problem, as well as to the people who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

“It is being a very complicated and very hard spring for everyone, starting with those who have lost someone, those who are seriously ill, and those who have been quite ill. In my case, today I begin to see a little light. Without them and my @barbara_suanzes none of this would be possible ».

It should be remembered that Shaila Dúrcal confessed a few weeks ago that her brother Antonio Morales had been infected with coronavirus, and later shared an emotional snapshot on her Instagram account.

This is a letter her niece wrote about her father’s illness, and the tender request she made to the doctors to find a cure.

“My niece April working with his writing teacher he put this and it has broken the soul of all of us, especially his father…. says so, “wrote the singer at the bottom of the photograph with the text.

Dear doctors, please find a solution for the coronavirus. First I want my father out of the hospital, “wrote the little girl on a sheet, accompanied by drawings.

My dwarf … all the doctors are listening to you. Come on Bro. Cheer up, I love youooooo, ”added Shaila along with the post.

Fortunately, Antonio’s result was already negative and he was able to return home to his loved ones.

