The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, reacted this Sunday night on her social networks to the broadcast on Telecinco of the documentary series Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive, in which Rocío Carrasco, after years of silence, tells details about her relationship with her children and with their father, her ex-husband Antonio David Flores.

“Rocío Carrasco’s testimony is that of a victim of gender violence “, Montero posted on Twitter. “When a woman publicly denounces violence, she can be questioned or ridiculed. That is why support is important,” added the minister, including the label in her message #RocioYoSiTeCreo.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Montero then indicated that “this testimony will occupy many hours of television, but many other women will also be reflected. One in two women has been a victim of some type of sexist violence throughout her life. Each and every one of them matters. “

“There is no profile of an abused woman, just as there is no profile of an abuser. Have or not have money, studies, a family that supports you … in all circumstances you can be a victim of gender violence “, added the minister.

“Sexist violence is carried out by abusers against women for the fact of being women “, Montero affirmed, adding that “to clothe a woman who take the step of telling your experience Violence is fundamental for its reparation process, but it also has a collective effect: to raise awareness and protect us from sexist violence. “

“Recognize feminist journalism”

“It is not about criminalizing men but to understand sexist violence in order to eradicate it and protect the victims, “said the minister.” The victims of sexist violence are women who, like all of them, you may like them more or less, but that does not call into question their experience of abuse, nor the need for social protection and reparation processes to exist for all of them, “he added.

Montero also indicated that “many times the media become, willingly or unwillingly, amplifiers of discourses that question women, who ridicule them That is why feminist journalism must be recognized, to those who give voice and legitimacy to victims of sexist violence. Reparation must be collective, public and social “.

Finally, the minister recalls that “after 016 [teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género] there is a voice of support and advice 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now he also cares for all the victims of all sexist violence. Remember that you are not alone. “