Rocío Carrasco’s nanny continues to maintain her version that Fidel Albiac mistreated his wife

This Sunday, Rocío Carrasco explained in the new chapter of her documentary series her version of what happened with Irma, which was your children’s babysitter for several years. This maid of the home filed a complaint in October 2002 against Fidel Albiac for mistreatment.

The daughter of the oldest said it was a false complaint and that her nanny confessed that it was her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, who offered a succulent amount of money the babysitter to speak ill of her partner. Finally, it seems that the nanny signed a statement before a notary in which she denied what she had said in the complaint.

This Friday, the Ana Rosa program has contacted the protagonist who has denied the version of Rocío Carrasco and has ensured that she did not sign the sworn document that Rociíto showed in the documentary. Irma maintains the version she described in the previous complaint and maintains that Antonio David never hit his ex-wife.

“There were things that I did not like and I would leave, but I loved the children very much and then I would return. From what I saw, and that it was not corrected and that was why I was leaving, I filed a complaint,” explained the nanny . Irma has denied that Antonio David offered her money and has insisted that she did not go to any magazine to sell it, but presented it in court.

“He says he didn’t hit him and Rocío goes and declares that he didn’t hit him, but what I contributed as a testimony, I can’t tell you what it is, convinced the judge more than the testimony of Rocío Carrasco “, has assured Irma. This testimony shakes the credibility of Rocío Jurado’s daughter who will continue to speak every Sunday in her documentary.