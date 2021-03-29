Rocío Carrasco’s message after the broadcast of the first two chapters of her docuseries

Rocío Carrasco (Photo: TELECINCO)

“I’m looking forward to all of Spain listening to Rocío Carrasco.” With these words, Carlota Corredera has given way to chapter 2 and 3 of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, broadcast this Sunday at 22:00 on Telecinco.

Before starting, the presenter wanted to share with the audience an audio of Rocío Carrasco after the broadcast of the first two chapters of the docuserie, which have had repercussions throughout Spain and in which she recounted the alleged mistreatment of her ex, Antonio David Flowers.

Rocío Jurado’s daughter wanted to thank “all the people who have believed me and, above all, those women who have felt identified or reflected in my story.” She has claimed to feel “strong, calm and serene”, at home, “with her family”, while a little “overwhelmed with everything that has happened this week.”

Last Sunday, more than 3.7 million people heard Rociíto’s desperate story and, since then, she has once again been the protagonist in the media, television sets and gossip magazines.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The video of Antonio David in ‘Crónicas Marcianas’ that would be a scandal today: Errejón has freaked out

Criticism of Belén Esteban for what she said about sexist violence in ‘Saturday Deluxe’

Rocío Carrasco: “Are you sure you’re going to separate? Well, you’re going to shit yourself”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.