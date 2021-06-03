Rocío Carrasco will auction the guilty suit that the pink has flooded the networks in her honor

The high audience shares that Rocío has harvested, telling the truth to stay alive throughout the two months that its broadcast has lasted have been reflected in the networks, with multiple trends on Twitter among those who were for and against Carrasco.

And it is that, at the same time that a whole movement arose that supported the version of the protagonist of the documentary and that it already has its own name, pink tide; The opposite position also gained strength, that of those who do not believe Carrasco or do, but do not understand his distance from his children.

Those called by Carlota Corredera “deniers” have also had a great presence in the networks and have always tried to make themselves seen with hashtags that tried to rise above the program’s officials. On this occasion, the newly baptized as pink tide decided to go one step further and make itself visible by putting a pink filter on its avatars or, directly, a pink icon. “How nice, I really appreciate it,” Carrasco said about it.

But why do the so-called carrasquistas identify with that color? For the suit that Rocío wears in the recordings of the documentary, which has already become an emblem against sexist violence. During the interview with Carrasco this Wednesday, Paloma García-Pelayo wanted to know if the aforementioned had planned to carry out any action to help victims of sexist violence.

Carrasco replied that he had in mind organize three solidarity concerts where women will sing and the profits are destined to help the victims of this social scourge. In addition, he announced that he planned to auction the iconic pink suit and also donate it.

“I have had an opportunity to raise my voice that many do not have”

At the beginning of the program, Rocío Carrasco explained that, Until recently, she did not consider herself a feminist, but that she was realizing that she was, even if she was totally new to the movement, and explained what it was for her to have become a symbol of strength and perseverance:

“I am proud of the women of my country. They are the brave ones. I have had an opportunity to raise my voice that many do not have. I have been heard thanks to the opportunity, but they do not have it. I did not expect to be an example, but if I am, I am glad to do so. I feel liberated, listened to, believed and at peace with myself, “she shared.