“I’m nervous, but fine” were the words with which she began her speech in Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, Rocío Carrasco. And it is that, the protagonist of the documentary decided to enter by video call in the format to clarify some questions regarding the imminent statement of her youngest son, David Flores, against her.

He did it just before the broadcast of the penultimate chapter of the series began, the most technical installment to date, as it focused on the judicial framework of the case. Carrasco herself explained that her son is summoned to testify this Friday in the Alcobendas court after “being” has done with him “the same thing he did with his daughter” for a lawsuit against his mother.

Summary of AD’s judicial movements against Rocío Carrasco # RocioVerdad11 pic.twitter.com/3LVLC9Qx0v – GOSSIP Boy 💫✈️ (@JuanjoElCotilla) May 19, 2021

“Two hours ago we were informed that surely David will declare from Malaga, something that we will appeal, “she said. In addition, she assured that both her lawyer and she considered that, in the face of a series of irregularities, they have presented a series of appeals for which Carrasco has not yet declared regarding the debt that is requested:” And if I did not declare with judicial headquarters, I will not do it now on television, “so he did not clarify whether he had paid the pension that was requested.

-Rocío Carrasco: “We found out 2 hours ago that if my son declares, he would do so from Malaga” # RocioVerdad11 pic.twitter.com/7RNmGNp4sy – GOSSIP Boy 💫✈️ (@JuanjoElCotilla) May 19, 2021

“I live the situation with despair, what I have explained in all these installments of the program happens again. It puts him back in the position of complaining and asking for jail for his mother … although I do not lose hope to return to my dwarf“, she said sadly.

Carrasco also spoke, very excited, about María Teresa Campos, who in a recent interview stated that she would not allow herself to leave this world without justice to her friend’s case and former co-worker: “I think it will not be like that, that justice will be done,” Carrasco said before his speech ended and Carlota Corredera gave way to the chapter.