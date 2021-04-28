Rocío Carrasco tells that they hid her son’s admission and her reaction when she arrived at the hospital: “They said you would not come”

This Wednesday, Telecinco resumed the broadcast of the Rocío docuserie: tell the truth to stay alive. He did so after he stopped last week to make way for a interview with its protagonist, Rocío Carrasco.

It was the chapter in which this most talked about Olga Moreno, Antonio David’s wife, to date. And it is that, it has always been opposed to both as an example of selfless mother and bad mother. On this occasion, Carrasco turned the generalized vision of Moreno around, and brought a new perspective from which to see it.

At the beginning of the documentary, he put some anecdotal examples to illustrate that version, such as when Flores appeared with chokers (necklaces adjusted to the neck) inappropriate for a girl as she could hurt herself Playing. He said he made the little girl take them off and that she reluctantly agreed.

However, on the next visit he took them back and transmitted a message of Olga Moreno, who said she was “a mother” for setting limits when choosing accessories. The same happened, as he recalled, with the clothes, because the girl always arrived with inappropriate clothes according to Carrasco, who believed that she dressed as if she were an adult woman, with clothes given by Moreno.

On the attitude of this and the possible bad influence on children in the relationship with their mother, He said something more shocking. And, already at the time when Rocío Flores was manifestly hostile to her mother, the children spent Christmas with Antonio David and Olga Moreno in which they did not pick up Carrasco’s phone or contact her of their own accord.

“Do you see how it came, Olga?”

When the mother managed to talk to Rocío Flores, she told her that her brother, David Flores, was admitted to the hospital. According to this, when arriving at the health center in a hurry, Olga Moreno was found in bed next to the child. Excited, she remembered the latter’s words: “I knew you would come, Mommy. Do you see how he came, Olga?”, implying that the boy had been led to believe that his mother would not go.

“I seemed cruel, disgusting, despicable… that is not done, even if his mother was the most bitchy person or the most son of a bitch in the world, “he said, angrily. He said that afterwards Antonio David came to the room and that he spent 20 minutes vomiting in the toiletAccording to Carrasco, out of fear: “He has balls on television, but not in person.”

He also told something about those days that led to questioning the work of Antonio David and Olga as parents, and that is that the children arrived, every 15 days, with lice. So much so, that in the hospital itself they all had to be disinfected. “I have spent 6 years of my life hunting lice. The children left my house like two brushes. In my house there was no room for more products, “he said.

The program put images of Moreno in a Deluxe in which the opposite version was told, according to which Rocío Carrasco took five days to approach the hospital of her own free will and her son David would rather be with her than with his biological mother.