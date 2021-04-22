Rocío Carrasco talks with Fayna, mistreated by ‘El Yoyas’, and tells her if it was worth meeting Antonio David

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast a special Rocío program: tell the truth to stay alive, which was attended by the Rocío Carrasco herself to answer all the questions it may have raised throughout the broadcast of the first half of the docuseries.

Among many interventions was that of Fayna Bethencourt (GH 2) to whom a sentence of the The court of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has given him the reason against the former contestant Carlos El Yoyas, which he accuses of committing three crimes of habitual mistreatment, a series of threats, a slight one of threats and a continuous one of harassment to Fayna, her children and her current partner.

However, in the program he has revealed that his tranquility has been short-lived, since the defendant is going to appeal the sentence to the Supreme Court. The woman starred in one of the most emotional moments of the night when she told Carrasco that she had always believed in his words, because “an injured animal recognizes another” and in his story he only recognized the truth.

In addition to thanking him for what he had made visible and telling him that he felt very proud Despite not knowing her too much because she was sitting there and verbalizing the situation, she asked her if, despite everything, she considered that it had been worth it for her to meet Antonio David Flores.

“It was not worth it at any time“She answered bluntly. For her part, Fayna told her that she considered yes, because like her, she was” so full of love that we have been able to get the best we have out of that situation, our children.

So much so, that he recognized what had angered Rocío Carrasco the most in the relevant process: “If something has made me angry, it is that you come to doubt the love you have for your children, whom I know you adore. “For his part, Carrasco clarified:” If I had not met him, I would not have known what it is like to meet him. Therefore, I say that it was not worth meeting him. ”