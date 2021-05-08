Rocío Carrasco suffered a strong anxiety attack during the recording of a key chapter of her documentary

The devastating statements by Rocío Carrasco in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, with which she has broken his silence after 20 years, They have been a media earthquake since last March 21 the episodes of the series began to be broadcast on Telecinco.

The Socialité program has revealed some ins and outs of the documentary, the recording of which began on February 2 at a secret location of Madrid which became a real bunker.

According to that classified archive of the documentary series, continuity of the recording of the episodes was at risk on more than one occasion due to the anxiety attacks that Carrasco suffered.

Specifically, Telecinco mentions “two brutal pictures of anxiety“, some crises” that come to jeopardize the recording “, they maintain.

One of these anxiety attacks that Carrasco suffers occurs during one of the key episodes of the documentary: the story of the beating he receives from his daughter, Rocío Flores, which occurred on July 27, 2012.

“Relive the violent aggression of his daughter and the subsequent events emotionally impacts to Rocío Carrasco, to such an extent that you start to feel short of breath. Your heart rate quickens. Rocío Carrasco breaks down and loses control of her emotions, she is suffering an anxiety crisis “, they indicate from Telecinco. The team in charge of the documentary, frightened by this situation, had to stop recording.

It was at this time that her husband, Fidel Albiac, entered the study and saw her having an anxiety attack. Although at first “Fidel’s face she’s out of whack and gets nervous seeing what is happening “, thanks to him, Carrasco calms down and” manages to recover normality little by little “, so he decides to go ahead with the recording despite the fact that the management proposes to leave it there that day.

The team that has been involved in the documentary series has been made up of 28 persons from the beginning. The recordings began on February 2 and spanned time for four weeks, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., only interrupted by a lunch break.

Likewise, Rocío Carrasco’s statements for the documentary have been recorded chronologically, as has been shown during the broadcasts on Telecinco.

During the lunch break in the recordings, Carrasco remained in the studio so that “no one sees that it is there”. Fidel Albiac, “on some occasions, is in charge of bringing food for Rocío and directing the program.”

The choice of fuchsia suit

In all the episodes of the documentary, Rocío Carrasco always wears the same outfit: a fuchsia pink suit, the final choice of which takes place moments before the recordings begin.

“It is not a decision made by her. Rocío is advised by the directors, and for her reappearance on television it is decided that she has to be a cheerful color that conveys overcoming, rebirth and empowerment “, assures the chain.

Another suit that was considered as a possible option for Carrasco to wear in the documentary was the Klein blue trouser suit, which finally the daughter of Rocío Jurado took during the live interview from the Telecinco set.