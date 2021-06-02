Rocío Carrasco says that when she tried to commit suicide, it was her dogs who alerted Fidel Albiac

In the last interview that Carlota Corredera offered in Friday Deluxe, she already advanced some of the details that would be revealed in Rocío on the set, the format that put the final touch on Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive and that, as her own name indicates , featured the protagonist of the documentary on set.

The program began with a monologue by Carlota Corredera and continued with several musical performances that led to Carrasco’s entry into the recording. She explained how she was doing today and heard the apologies of Lydia Lozano, one of the greatest defenders of Antonio David Flowers throughout the years.

Then Carlota Corredera wanted to know what had it supposed to him on a psychological level the recording of the documentary for Rocío Carrasco. And it is that, she had had to face a review of her life with many visually documented facts and most of them unpleasant, due to the numerous television appearances of Antonio David against Carrasco.

The aforementioned explained that she had realized, thanks to contributions from people around her, that many events were much more lasting and serious in reality than the version that she collected in her memory. Later, Corredera introduced a recording in which dogs were heard in the background.

This served to talk about one of the most shocking moments discovered in Carrasco’s documentary: his attempt to take his own life when he found out that Rocío Flores would defend his father, Antonio David, while he was on Big Brother Vip.

The tragic event took place on August 5, 2019. At that time, Carrasco ingested very high doses of the pills that she was taking as part of her psychological treatment and she went to sleep in bed until Fidel Albiac found her and, seeing that she did not wake up, went with her to the hospital.

However, there were a few Essential intermediaries for Rocío Carrasco to be saved: her five dogs. As they later told the protagonist of the documentary, it was they who perceived that there was something wrong and, with their barking, they alerted Albiac. Then, Runner wanted to know what would have happened if those dogs had not barked.

“Well, what would I have done? the biggest bitch in the world to the people who love me. The media would not have said anything good or real, “he commented.” And Fidel would have been blamed, being another victory for Antonio David Flores, “added Carlota Corredera.