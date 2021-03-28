Rocío Carrasco reveals the betrayal of her uncle, Amador Mohedano, on their wedding and honeymoon

This Sunday the second documentary about the life of Rocío Carrasco, the daughter of the singer Rocío Jurado and the boxer Pedro Carrasco, was broadcast on Telecinco. In this installment, he has revealed the treason that he felt from his maternal uncle, Amador Mohedano.

Rocío Carrasco sold the exclusive of her wedding with Antonio David Flores for 30 million old pesetas (just over 180,000 euros), but her uncle Amador got part of it for having negotiated it.

The couple went on their honeymoon to the Maldives, a destination few people knew about. While in his hotel room on the paradise islands, he received a phone call in english and according to his testimony, he recognized the voice of a photographer friend of his family.

Shortly after, the photos of the couple on their honeymoon were published. Rocío Carrasco suspected that her uncle had had something to do with it because he was one of the few people that he knew the destination of the trip.

In case he had few doubts, he spoke with a person from the media who published the photos, who confirmed the role of Amador Mohedano in operation. After corroborating the facts, he had a strong argument with his uncle.

“He wanted to be my representative, not only for the exclusive of the wedding, I do not want that, he is still my uncle, but I’m not going to work with him “said Rocío Carrasco who argued after discovering that Amador Mohedano was profiting at her expense.