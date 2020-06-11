Rocío Jurado’s daughter returns to collaborate in a TVE program presented by Boris Izaguirre. Rocío Carrasco has shown no signs of life during the three months that his daughter, Rocío Flores, she has been going through hardships in the Telecinco reality show ‘Survivientes 2020’, however now she will reappear on the small screen. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Rocío Carrasco has given no signs of life during the three months that her daughter, Rocío Flores has been going through hardships in the Telecinco reality show ‘Survivors 2020’, however now he will reappear on the small screen. When talking about a specific saga, a kind of television talk is generated between celebrities and journalists and, apparently, Rocío Carrasco will be one of the famous guests invited to collaborate. In the middle of 2020 and when his daughter Rocío Flores is more media than ever, Rociíto returns to television four years later.

She also repeated with Campos in the program ‘Every Day’ of Antena 3 and in 2011, several years before, she tried her luck as a presenter in ‘Born to Sing’ with Teresa but the program did not work on Canal Sur.

Only a few months ago he offered a press conference to present the musical inspired by his mother “What would I not give for being Rocío Jurado” that she has created together with Albiac. “data-reactid =” 30 “> In these last four years we have hardly seen Rocío Carrasco and there are those who say that she lives‘ secluded ’in the shadow of Fidel Albiac. In fact, Only a few months ago he offered a press conference to present the musical inspired by his mother “What would I not give for being Rocío Jurado” that she has created together with Albiac.

Now Rocío feels ready to participate in “Lazos de Sangre” but she does so to talk about the beloved Carmen Sevilla, whom she knows personally and with whom she has shared endearing moments and anecdotes that she wants to share with the public.

This sudden return of Rocío Carrasco to television has caught us by surprise and even more so when her daughter has been claiming a simple recorded message or audio support for three months when she was in Honduras.

Antonio David Flores, which are now more current than ever. “data-reactid =” 33 “>I suppose Rocío knows that in Boris’s program she is going to talk exclusively about Carmen Sevilla and they are not going to bother her with questions about her daughter or about his ex, Antonio David Flores, who are now more current than ever.

