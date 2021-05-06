Rocío Carrasco points to Gustavo López as an accomplice of Antonio David Flores

Last Saturday at the Deluxe, Gustavo López intoned the mea culpa and apologized to Rocío Carrasco for having been an accomplice of Antonio David Flores and having collaborated in the public derision that he, in collaboration with the majority of the media, exercised on the protagonist of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive.

And it was this Wednesday when, with the broadcast of a new chapter of the documentary, it was possible to see Carrasco’s version. And it is that, as he himself anticipated, it was he who caused them to be made photographs of the moment she arrived at court for the complaint of continued mistreatment made by his daughter, Rocío Flores.

“I wanted to run from the hospital, because I was afraid that all that would transcend and that there would be a press. They tell me that I cannot leave, because I have a head injury. I was under observation for five hours, the essential hours. They called me from the Civil Guard Fidel took it and they asked him to go to the barracks. We knew what that call meant. It substituted for the Civil Guard to come and handcuff me“, she counted deeply affected.

“When we got to the barracks. We saw a car with a person inside. We told the guard at the gate that they had identified that car. They told us no, but they were going to do it. That car turned out to be if it wasn’t his, from a person who would work with him at that time, from Gustavo González’s agency. That I had to go to the barracks on that date, only the judge and the other party knew, “Carrasco said in a clear reference to Antonio David Flores.

Later, he explained what González himself confirmed in the Deluxe, that it was the former civil guard who told him. “Two things are being mixed, the information that Gustavo has and what they know from a guard. He is saying that It is the Civil Guard who informs their photographers that the day before the girl and the father were there “.

“The first thing Gustavo has to do is be honest and say who told him to go to the Civil Guard barracks and say that he hoped to photograph that day. Be honest with people and with himself. Him I expected to see me get out of the Civil Guard van in handcuffsbut that didn’t happen, “he recalled.

Later, he said that Gustavo González had been another Antonio David Flores puppet, something of which he previously accused Kiko Matamoros, María Patiño or Lydia Lozano. “When I arrive at the court, Gustavo González is taking pictures of me at the entrance and at the exit. That is why he leaves now, much later, saying that he already knew all that and that he was first-hand knowledgeable. He was for who he was. He was an accomplice in some way to that whole situation, I’m sure he was without knowing. He was one more puppet in all this tragedy, “he concluded.