Rocío Carrasco intervenes in her documentary and announces that she will be on set on Wednesday: “There is no fear anymore”

This Wednesday, Telecinco issued the last chapter of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. After an emotional introduction by Carlota Corredera, the installment began in which the protagonist herself explained one of the most controversial episodes that have aroused throughout these months: her suicide attempt.

Afterwards, he faced the videos of Survivors 2020 in which her daughter, Rocío Flores, spoke incessantly about her, showing the interest he had in recovering the relationship with his mother or congratulating Carrasco on his birthday, something that she described as “a lie” without hesitation.

Changing the tone and already walking towards the end of the series, he made a whole hymn to life, speaking that the documentary was a full stop in his, in which he would propose to be happy. After a brief gathering, the protagonist intervened by video call. “I’m so excited. Before I was not alone, but now much less and it is for you. I have to thank you all for your involvement, for having listened to me, for having turned up the loudspeaker, for having believed in me and for having wanted to listen to me, “he began.

Later, Carrasco told how he is today. In the last part of the documentary, recorded in February, he said that he was less and less afraid, but that has changed, as he told in conversation with Carlota Corredera: “I am stronger, more secure, I still have things to polish. There is no fear, here we are. I wish and hope that this serves a purpose. ”

Faced with the questions of the presenter, Rocío Jurado’s daughter launched a message for the institutions that have a role in the fight against sexist violence: “I would like a lot of things to change for all women. Things should be put in their place and you must do things well, listen … they have to say it, they have to be given a voice and I hope this contributes a grain of sand to make it so. “

Finally, Rocío Carrasco announced that will be on the set next Wednesday, closing the documentary herself, which has worked as a catharsis for her.