Rocío Carrasco finally reveals the reason for the break with her brothers, Gloria Camila and José Fernando

This Wednesday, Telecinco issued the seventh chapter of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. In it, Rocío Carrasco delved into her relationship with her children, in which they had with their father, Antonio David, and in the last months of her mother’s life, Rocío Jurado.

He also spoke, finally, of something that has dragged on for many years: the break with his brothers, Gloria Camila and José Fernando.

The daughter of ‘the greatest’ gave her version of the events and the reason for that distancing that, to this day, seems insurmountable.

“I love my brothers very much, but he is still the central figure in the middle of all the relationships that I may have”she said, referring to the father of her children.

“I have no relationship with my brothers because of the one they have with Antonio David”

“Among other things, I have no relationship with my brothers because of the one they have with Antonio David. That is the most important reason, “Carrasco confirmed shortly after.

During the program that they broadcast at the same time as the documentary, the collaborators affirmed not understanding Gloria Camila’s position, which has become one of Antonio David’s supports, even accommodating him at home to sleep.

And that, as they pointed out from it, he had sued his grandmother, Rocío Jurado, from whom he was asking a millionaire amount for talking about him on foreign television.