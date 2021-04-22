Rocío Carrasco explains why she does not pick up the phone to her daughter

Rocío Flores, during her interview on Telecinco. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The name Ro is the one that appears on Rocío Carrascor’s phone number on the few occasions in which her daughter, Rocío Flores, has tried to contact her.

“Your children are here. Pick up the phone, ”Flores asked a few days ago from El program de Ana Rosa. The young woman said then that she has called her mother on several occasions, “the last time yesterday, twice,” and that Carrasco has not picked up the phone. “I see that the only way there is to be able to contact is publicly,” he said.

In her long-awaited live interview this Wednesday, Rocío Flores confirmed it. “He called me the day before Ana Rosa and the day after,” he said, apart from December 3, since the relationship between the two broke down in 2012.

As he explained to Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera, the link between them “is something that cannot be broken.” Now it is “invisible”, he said, but no one is going to take it away, he defended.

However, she does not feel prepared for that conversation with her daughter, nor does she believe that she is ready: “I think it is neither the place nor the moment.” “I know that the conditions are not ideal,” he added. Still, he does not lose hope of keeping it in the future.

“When I am ready, I will do what I have to do, but it will not be in this area,” he said. “You have to spend time,” he said. In addition, he recalled that he has behind “a team [de profesionales] who tell me ‘don’t do this’. I feel fear, I feel insecurity, which is what I don’t want to feel again ”.

