Rocío Carrasco comments on the latest statements of her daughter, Rocío Flores: "It is the same one that attacked me"

This Wednesday, Rocío Carrasco dispelled all the doubts that could remain since the broadcast of the documentary in Rocío on set, a format presented by Carlota Corredera. Unlike Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, this one focused more on the present and the future.

Thus, in addition to announcing the sequel to the documentary, which will deal with Carrasco’s family with whom he no longer has a relationship, he expressed his opinion on the statements made by her daughter, Rocío Flores, about the documentary.

And he did it in connection with a phrase that did not go unnoticed from a video about him tribute that was made to Rocío Jurado on the 15th anniversary of his death. In the images, a reporter asked Rocío Flores if, as it seemed, she had been moved when she heard her mother’s name on the spot.

And it is that, by way of vindication, a spontaneously shouted “I am Rocío Carrasco” in the solemn tribute, remembering the figure of the daughter of the greatest. Faced with the question, Flores replied quite frivolously: “I am excited since mass, that you want to see things where there are none.”

With sadness and from the set, Rocío Carrasco acknowledged that she had been “caught” in those statements and that they made it clear that her daughter did not feel anything when she heard her name. After this, Carlota Corredera wanted to investigate further, and asked Carrasco his opinion regarding the public allusions he had made Rocío Flores to the documentary, mainly in the Survivors debate and in the Ana Rosa program.

-Rocío Carrasco: “My daughter is still the same person as on July 27, 2012, much to my regret” #RocioSeguirViva pic.twitter.com/qFGvhxgGmm – GOSSIP Boy 💫✈️ (@JuanjoElCotilla) June 2, 2021

And Carrasco’s comment on the matter was not at all flattering, then, with pessimism, but without losing hope; commented that, although He avoided seeing them because they did not do him good, recognized in those images the person of July 27, 2012, that is, the daughter who attacked her until she was unconscious.

As he explained, he believes that this is because the young woman is not in an aseptic or neutral situation, but remains very close to her father and all the people who do not believe Rocío. Regarding the possible series that Flores is rumored to be able to do to respond to her mother’s documentary, she said that she would have no problem as long as she told the truth and did not rule out taking legal action if not.

On the possible damage that exposing certain aspects of her in the documentary could have done to her daughter, she declared: “For me it was impossible to show the reality of who she is without counting that which is her masterpiece, the most abominable thing she has ever done. In fact, which is what he has done with his daughter. He had no other way to show the scale of evil that this person has. “