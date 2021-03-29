Rocío Carrasco breaks into tears when she remembers when she found out she was pregnant and tells that her father slapped her

“When I saw that I was pregnant it was one of the happiest days of my life, at 18 years old … I was going to fulfill one of my dreams, I was going to have a child, the most important and greatest thing that could happen to me “. This is how Rocío Carrasco recalls the day she found out that she was pregnant with her first daughter, Rocío Flores Carrasco, while she broke down crying inconsolably in front of the camera, in the second episode of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, broadcast this Sunday by Telecinco .

In the chapter titled Our love broke, Rocío, in addition to sharing details about the infidelity of her then husband and father of her children, Antonio David Flores, recalls that first pregnancy, occurred in 1996, before marrying the former Civil Guard.

Rocío relates that the day she found out the results of the pregnancy test, Antonio David (whom he refers to as “this person”) “was in the living room of the house, up on one of these little stairs, placing some borders on the wall. “I told him, my mouth was suddenly full, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’, and he fell to the ground, he hit his forehead and wounded his head. “

“At that time,” Rocío continues. he told me that it couldn’t be … I know perfectly why he told me that he could not … He knew me then, and he knew of that spirit of contradiction and that rebellion of mine, and I know that he knew that if there was even the slightest possibility inside of me … that if not having it had crossed my mind, the moment he told me ‘it can’t be’, I was going to do quite the opposite. And so he assured himself the result. “

Regarding Antonio David’s reaction, Rocío adds that her ex-husband told her that he was not going to tell his parents. “Told me: ‘My father kills me’, And then I said to him: ‘No problem, I’m going alone, I don’t need anyone.’

According to the account below, Rocío had to advance her decision to break the news to her parents and future in-laws when she found out that her friend Cristina Cárdenas had sold the exclusive to a magazine.

Her mother, Rocío Jurado, was working in Murcia at the time: “She was in the dressing room, putting on makeup, and as soon as she saw me and I said ‘hello, mom’, and she smiled and said: ‘Are you pregnant, how are you? yes? ‘And when I answered yes, he said: ‘He comes to his house.’

His father’s reaction, Pedro Carrasco, it was “totally different”. Rocío remembers that since she left home, at 18 years old, she had not maintained a relationship with him, and that when she arrived to give him the news, her father gave her “two very dry kisses”: “I sat with him on the sofa of the She came out and I said, ‘Dad, I’m pregnant,’ and of what entered his body he slapped me that my head spun like the girl from The Exorcist “, he says.

“Then,” Rocío adds, “she told me: ‘I told you, it was ruining your life’, and the truth is that yes he had told me … after the slap He gave me a hug and said: ‘What a fool you have been, he got what he wanted’ … He gave me another hug, gave me a kiss and said: ‘Now two eggs and go ahead’ “.