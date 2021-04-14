Rocío Carrasco asks that the broadcast of her docuseries be stopped and announces that she will be in the next program

This Wednesday, Telecinco issued a new chapter of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. After a powerful start to the program in which Carlota Corredera silenced the deniers -independents and the media- of the version of Rocío Carrasco in general and of her suicide attempt in particular, what no one expected has happened: Rociíto herself has intervened live.

In the call, a serene Rocío Carrasco was heard who, after thanking the format for making her experience visible, made an important announcement. “Good night, Carlota. I’m fine. I’m calling to say good night to those of you in front of and behind the cameras. I want to reiterate in the thank you in capital letters“, started.

Later, the protagonist of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, explained that the main reason for her call was to ask that the broadcast of the program be stopped momentarily. “I wanted to tell you that I know that during the broadcasts there has been a lot of information that you have all had to digest and see and assimilate “.

A stop to digest the information

“It is not easy to tell a life of 20 years in a few weeks. I think that, once the documentary series arrived in Ecuador, it is time pause and use it to solve and clarify points, explain some things that both you and the viewers have wondered, “he added. Then, he set a date and place for all those nuances to see the light:

“I would like to be there with you next Wednesday, live, doing just that.” In response, the presenter told him that it would be a pleasure and, after thanking the gesture, valued the action as something “very generous”.

Rocío Carrasco enters the program by phone to announce the stoppage of the documentary series and will give explanations next week on the set: “It’s time” # RocíoVerdad5 pic.twitter.com/3BJ089p9jW – DEW, tell the truth to stay alive (@rocioseguirviva) April 14, 2021

“Thanks to me no, to those of you who are there and to you for the beginning of the program. Send many kisses and nothing, see you next Friday, “concluded Carrasco.