Rocío Carrasco accuses Antonio David of using his son’s illness so that some private photographs would not see the light

Chapter 11 of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, called Leaving our skin, saw the light this Wednesday on Telecinco. It was the penultimate installment of the controversial docuseries, and it was structured by numerous legal procedures in which the history of the mistreatment that Antonio David Flores has exercised over the years over Rocío Carrasco is based.

One of the most striking stories contributed by the protagonist of the documentary was the one referred to two interviews that the former Civil Guard gave to Lecturas under the premise that no one would be published. intimate photographs starring him and that could have blown up their relationship with Olga Moreno, for which it is believed that they attest to a disloyalty that would have taken place in Malaga.

According to Carrasco, it happened when her ex-husband was sued for an alleged crime of raising assets: “Of that complaint, what I can highlight the most that I find disgusting, cowardly and despicable, is that there had been two covers in which he testified before the judge that he is caught in a compromised attitude and that the photographer tells him that or photographs are published or various reports are made“.

The program featured a video in which Antonio David Flores declared about it. In it, he claimed that did not receive any financial compensation fruit of the publications, but the images will be archived.

The covers were two, one entitled The most tender photos of Antonio David with his daughter and another, the worst for Carrasco, which read When my son was born I was afraid, I thought he was leaving. In the latter, the father of David Flores he expanded on health problems of the young man.

“In that interview, the exemplary father, the wonderful father, the father who has given his life for his children, the terrific father, the head of the family … what the scoundrel does is narrate all my son’s illness since he born until the day of that interview. The problems you have at birth, how the hours afterwards develop… nobody cares about that, “lamented Carrasco, very affected.

“He is so extremely cowardly that in order not to have some photographs of him appear he puts his son, and has no mercy or conscience. Today is the day that I speak generically and high above some kind of problem, but that doesn’t make him a wonderful parent. They have to kill me and step on my head, and not to get up off the ground, “he said.