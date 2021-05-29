Rocío and David Flores burst into tears at the tribute to their grandmother, Rocío Jurado

The 15th anniversary of the death of Rocío Jurado -who died on June 1- has joined his family this Saturday in his native Chipiona, with a great absence: that of his first-born, Rocio Carrasco. The testimony he has told in the documentary series broadcast on Telecinco has once again put his entire family in the media spotlight, especially his two children, Rocío and David Flores.

The two brothers go through a complicated moment To which is added the statement of David Flores before the judge as a result of the complaint that his father, Antonio David, has filed against Rocío Carrasco for the non-payment of the pension.

With feelings on the surface, Rocío and David Flores they have come together to the mass organized in honor of the artist where the bullfighter José Ortega Cano, widower of Rocío Jurado, was also present; his daughter Gloria Camila Ortega, Rosa Benito, Amador and Gloria Mohedano, among many others.

After mass, the family has moved to the San José cemetery, where the singer’s body rests, to carry flowers to her grave. It was at that moment where it was seen, More united than ever, David and Rocío Flores.

David and Rocío Flores, very united in the tribute to their grandmother Rocío Jurado.

Both of them they have remained embraced and they have not been able to hide the tears when remembering their grandmother, whom they have always admired.

Rocío Flores cries at the tribute to Rocío Jurado for the 15th anniversary of her death.

Proof of this has been the request that the young woman made to her followers on social networks to share her special tribute to Rocío Jurado with the hashtag #rociojuradoimmortal, to make it viral on the internet.

Rocío Flores pays tribute to her grandmother Rocío Jurado on the 15th anniversary of her death. @ Rotrece / INSTAGRAM

Rocío Flores herself has used the hashtag in a Storie published this Saturday, in which she remarked: “Today and always”, next to the emoticon of a heart and an image of the monument to Rocío Jurado in Chipiona.