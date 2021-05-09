Rocío and David Flores, a family celebration in the middle of a storm for the documentary by Rocío Carrasco

The harsh testimony that Rocio Carrasco exposes in the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive has caused a media earthquake that has directly affected her two children, Rocío and David Flores. If Rocío Flores’s beating of her mother occupied the last episodes aired on Telecinco, the next chapter will focus on how her relationship with her young son was broken.

Despite the storm, Rocío Carrasco’s children try to lead a normal life, oblivious to the controversy. This weekend, Rocío Flores and her boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar, have shared with their followers on social networks the images of a fun family plan.

The photographs show how close Rocío and David Flores are as they enjoy a different day. The girl’s boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar, has also become one of its great supports in these difficult moments that he is going through.

In one of those images shared in their Stories, the couple can be seen posing with a selfie in a garden in which you can see various children’s games. In another Storie, the couple star in a fun kiss with a dance.

Rocío Flores shares a kiss with her boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar, on Instagram INSTAGRAM

In another of the photographs shared by Rocío Flores her boyfriend and her brother appear, David flores, enjoying a little foam party. “They and the foam,” Flores joked in the snapshot, where he identifies his brother with the nickname “dwarf”, the same affectionate adjective that Rocío Carrasco uses in the documentary when referring to her young son.

David Flores and Manuel Bedmar, in an image shared by Rocío Flores INSTAGRAM

In one of the last Survivors debates, Rocío Flores could no longer hold her composure and fell apart. “I swear that I don’t want to cry, I try to come here and move on, but sometimes it costs me a lot, “the young woman confessed to the presenter Carlos Sobera.