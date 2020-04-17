ZURICH, Apr 17 (.) – Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche plans to offer blood tests next month to identify those who were infected with the new coronavirus, joining a huge global campaign to inform quarantined countries who might have some form of immunity and return to work.

Governments and companies are looking for such tests to prepare strategies and end the confinements that have hit the global economy, although it is not yet clear if those infected will develop immunity to the new virus as it happens with other diseases.

Roche’s announcement on Friday comes after other companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson and Co and Italy’s DiaSorin, have said they are seeking to develop and sell tests to identify antibodies.

“This is the working assumption: if you run tests and find people who have developed these antibodies, at least for a certain period of time they will have gained immunity,” Thomas Schinecker, Roche’s chief diagnostician, told ..

The Basel-based company has committed to making its antibody test available in early May in countries that accept European Compliance (EC) standards, and is seeking emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. United for use in the country.

It plans to increase production in June to “double digits in millions” per month, and the tests will be compatible with Roche’s more than 40,000 “cobas e” machines installed worldwide. The test identifies antibodies, including immunoglobulin G (IgG), which stays in the body longer, suggesting possible immunity.

Countries have various plans to use these tests to better understand COVID-19 disease, in addition to identifying infected people who showed only mild symptoms or showed none.

(Report by John Miller in Zurich and James Mackenzie in Milan, Additional report by Gincarlo Navach in Milan; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)