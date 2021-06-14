Rocha Moya receives proof of the elected governor of Sinaloa

SINALOA

Upon receiving from the Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa (IEES) the proof of majority that accredits him as governor-elect of Sinaloa for the period 2021-2027, Rubén Rocha Moya highlighted that thanks to the generosity of Sinaloa women and men in the state recorded a record vote.

We obtained 624,255 votes, that is, 56.6 percent, numbers never obtained in Sinaloa in the last 35 years, in the era of plurality. You have given me that fortune, it is the highest percentage of the 15 candidates for governor in the country, that more than feeling arrogant or arrogant, I feel with a lot of commitment we cannot fail you, we have to be together to transform Sinaloa, we have we have to be very inclusive, ”said the state governor-elect, after the president of IEES, Karla Gabriela Zazueta Peraza, handed him the document.

In his message to the people of Sinaloa, Rocha Moya regretted that during the last electoral process, which was very well cared for by the Sinaloa State Electoral Institute, there were some cases of violence.

In Sinaloa municipality, in district 6 there was a lot of pressure, harassment and threats, there it was not possible to correct the messiness of the elections, we condemn these events and we are going to fight them as a government, ”he said.

According to the final count, Rocha Moya obtained 624 thousand 225 votes, which represent 56.60 percent of the total votes cast, against 358 thousand 313, 32.49 percent, of his closest contender, that is, he won with an advantage of 265 thousand 912 votes; A result that confirms him as the candidate with the greatest electoral support in the entire country.

Who as of November 1 will be the Constitutional Governor of Sinaloa was accompanied by his children: Eneyda, Rubén, Ricardo and José Jesús; as well as by the state president of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda; the delegate of the National Executive Committee of Morena, Américo Villarreal Anaya; the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier Velazco; as well as the elected municipal presidents of Culiacán, Mazatlán, Ahome and Badiraguato.

The Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa through its presiding counselor Karla Gabriela Zazueta Peraza and the executive secretary Arturo Fajardo Mejía delivered the majority certificate to Rubén Rocha Moya, which accredits him as the candidate for constitutional governor of the state of Sinaloa, who obtained the majority of votes on election day held on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

jcs