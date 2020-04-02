The baby of his house seems to have talent and now the singer hopes that he will get to play, one day, in the major leagues and even carry his bags, when he is a sports star

Luis Fonsi He shared a photo on Instagram of how his young son Rocco was learning to hit. But along with the image, he also left a small message of encouragement and hope in the face of the crisis that has plagued the world in the wake of COVID-19 and the quarantine that keeps many at home.

“3 generations of ⚾️. These are the moments when one has to surround oneself with the family and enjoy the simple things in life. We are going to get out of this but in the meantime, let’s stay positive and enjoy ours, which we often complain about not seeing enough of. #Rocco #CoachAbu #CoachPapi #I hope and play in the majors to withdraw and load the suitcases“Wrote the interpreter of” Despacito “.

Luis Fonsi has already shown how good he is at home being with his children and his wife, who, now that they can have more time with them, give him a large part of the responsibilities of the home.

Here they have me as a waiter, bartender, sommelier, chef, baby sitter, handy man, gardener, electrician, etc., etc. They take advantage of my nobility 😂😂😂 … yes, it is great to be at home with the family❤️

.