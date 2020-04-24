An aristocrat by birth and a Marxist by conviction, Luchino Visconti was a horse breeder, and it seemed to be his vocation. In the 1930s, he became friends with Coco Chanel in Paris, and Mademoiselle introduced him to Jean Renoir, of whom he was an assistant in Toni, in 1934. Eight years later, and seduced by the realism of the son of the impressionist painter Auguste Renoir , Visconti himself became a director, anticipating the neorealism with his adaptation of James Cain’s novel, Destiny Knocks at Your Door, in Obsession. The rest is history. Visconti remained neorealistic in La Terra Trema, in 1948, but he was one of the first to distance himself from the movement with Senso / Seduction of the Meat, in 1954, through the double route of (great) History, recreating the famous battle of Custoza, and melodrama .

Theater and cinema director, passionate about opera, Visconti made a cinema that critics and himself called anthropomorphic and in which the camera was basically directed at the actor’s body. This trend had its highest point in Rocco and His Brothers, from 1960. Over the decade, Visconti assimilated the zoom lens and it ended up influencing (and changing) his mise-en-scene.

Rocco competed in Venice. The jury preferred to award him the Silver Lion, awarding the Golden Lion to the French André Cayatte, for his war drama The Passage of the Rhine, a film that, with good will, can be classified as ‘medium’. Visconti and his writers (Suso Cecchi D’Amico, Enrico Medioli, the Campanile / Franciosa duo) were inspired by a short account by Giovanni Testori, A Ponte da Ghisolfa. They added melodrama, opera, the verismo of southern Giovanni Verga, a Sicilian writer that the director always wanted to adapt, and the result is a classic.

The film merges two major strands, the family chronicle and the critique of the most primitive Italy’s code of honor, that of the South. It begins at a train station, with the arrival of a mother and her four children in Milan. The city was already , and remains, the economic heart of Italy. Rosario Parondi arrives to join his eldest son, who came to try his luck in the big city. The act itself already reveals boldness. It amounts to a break with the feudal structure that still remains in Matera, Potenza, according to a story that Rocco / Alain Delon tells about how a workers’ revolt was smothered by iron and fire.

Rocco is the middle brother – two older than himself (Simone and Vicenzo), two younger (Ciro and Luca). The mother boasts – five children, joined like the fingers of the hand, but not for long. In the Viscontian chronicle, the family disintegrates. Simone, like a black sheep, connects with bad companies, ends up impacted by the violence of the boxing world, but the big factor of rupture is the tormented desire – love? -, that Rocco and Simone / Renato Salvatore feel for the prostitute Nadia / Annie Girardot. Rocco, as Ciro says, is a saint. He rescues Nádia and she tries to change her life, but the dull Simone covers Rocco with a blow and still rapes the woman, based on the southern code of honor.

The story is divided into five chapters, each dedicated to one of the brothers, and all make up the arc of history. Vicenzo gets married and cannot afford to support the family. Simone fails in boxing and follows the path of degradation. Ciro becomes a skilled, class-conscious worker at Alfa Romeo. Look at the spoiler – Simone kills Nadia and Rocco, trying to protect his brother, the family, but before that happens he has already committed himself as a boxer. Win and cry. Love turned to hate for him.

Visconti wanted to make his second film Marxist precepts. Cyrus would be, and is, the most conscious of the brothers, but the director’s heart beats faster for Rocco’s kindness, even though he is aware of his own condemnation. 60 years ago, in another moment – before the collapse of communism and the rise of economic neoliberalism -, Visconti closes the film with the shortest of chapters, dedicated to Luca, the youngest of the brothers. There was, at that time, the dream of fighting for a more just society, in which the land was shared. In the Viscontian fiction, narrated by Ciro, Luca will return to the country, in this future time – dreamed? – where Roccos, Simones, Vicenzos and Ciros will no longer need to leave their neighborhood in search of bread and freedom.

Rocco and His Brothers have some of the most beautiful (and intense) filmed scenes. The dialogue of Rocco and Nadia, when he leaves the barracks and opens his heart to the prostitute, who finds in him a kind of understanding that he has never known before; the rape, the brothers’ fistfight and the breakup of Rocco and Nadia at the top of the Duomo, Milan’s cathedral; the family meal, after Rocco’s victory in the ring, when Simone arrives to report that she killed Nadia. The scene takes the feelings to the point of combustion. The mother blasphemes, raises her hands in the air and cries out against God. It is such a strong scene that there are people who can not stand it – I laugh with nervousness.

The entire cast brought together by Visconti is exceptional, but Delon, Salvatori, Annie and the great Greek tragic Katina Paxinou, who plays the mother, present interpretations that are among the best in the history of cinema. French co-producers tried to impose Brigitte Bardot as Nadia. Visconti tapped his foot. Without Girardot, there would be no film. He had directed the actress at the theater in Paris, and he was sure she would play the character with a soul. One detail – when Rocco returns home, after serving in the Army, the sign on the door of the apartment says that it belongs to the Pafundi family. Censorship in Italy has chased the film for violence – the more than 30 stabs in Nadia. The prosecutor handling the case was Pafundi. He threatened to ban the film in Venice. Visconti dubbed the name and the Pafundi became Parondi.

Rocco and His Brothers in streaming:

Watch the trailer for Rocco and His Brothers:

See too:

Criminologist analyzes classic Criminal Minds videos

.