ROCCAT Torch, a professional-grade microphone for streaming

Following the current trend of users towards streaming and creating their own content, we have just heard the announcement of the new ROCCAT Torch, the first studio-quality USB microphone designed for gamers, streamers, and those looking to become content creators, offering numerous pro-level features.

Including quality sound from 24-bit with a dual-capacitor design and sampling up to 48kHz, a latency-free Mic Monitoring technology for its 3.5mm jack audio output, and a built-in pop filter, this microphone promises us always perfect and clear sound that ensures that it can perfectly pick up and broadcast a wide range of voices.

In fact, designed with a special focus towards content creators, the ROCCAT Torch comes with three predefined patterns to offer us an easier method of use, being able to change at any time between the pattern Cardioid, perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo, excellent for singing or playing instruments; or the new pattern Whisper Exclusive to Torch, designed to capture the softest voices and subtlest sounds, in line with the latest trends recently popularized on Twitch.

On the other hand, its USB connectivity will offer us not only clear sound, but also a plug and play capacity. without the need to install any software not a single driver. Although the ROCCAT Torch includes the famous RGB AIMO lighting of the company, with three different lighting zones that will change color depending on the selected recording model or the micro mode.

In addition, its elegant and current design will not only allow us to easily fit it into any gamer or non-specialized setup, adding compatibility with a wide variety of spider mounts, microphone arms and other accessories.

Currently we can already find the ROCCAT Torch available for pre-purchase through the brand’s website, at a price of 99.99 euros in Europe, and an official release date for August 15.