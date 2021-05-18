Roccat Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air gaming mice arrive in Spain

Since they came on the market in 2007, the Roccat Kone series has always been marked by its great bet on ergonomic design and comfort of use, features that we will see again present and improved in the new Roccat Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air, two gaming mice designed to adjust to all types of different grip, with an ultra light weight that will make a big difference in the competitive scene.

Specifications Roccat Kone Pro Series

Roccat Kone Pro

Roccat Kone Pro Air

Sensor

ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K Optical Sensor (based on PAW3370) ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K Optical Sensor (based on PAW3370)

Buttons

Five configurable buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·2 secondary buttons on the left side Five configurable buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·2 secondary buttons on the left side

Maximum acceleration

50 G 50 G

RGB lighting

Two RGB sockets under the main click buttons Two RGB sockets under the main click buttons

Connectivity

1.8 meter PhantomFlex cable and USB-A output Stellar Wireless with wireless dual mode (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth) and USB-C to USB-A cable connectivity

Dimensions

125.6 x 40 x 72 mm 125.6 x 40 x 72 mm

Weight

66 grams 75 grams

Price

79.99 euros 129.99 euros

.

Sharing the general lines of their design, both Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air are presented with a medium-low size body, with an ergonomic right-handed shape in which long click buttons stand out, a pronounced rest for the palm, a curvature in the central part of both sides, and a small rest area for the thumb. In addition, both models have a small non-slip finish, only interrupted on the left side, where we can find a textured non-slip rubber surface with grooves to improve grip.

However, the first changes come with weight. And it is that although both Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air have the internal structure Roccat Bionic Shell presented in their latest mice, which with a pattern of holes in the shape of a honeycomb (the one that we will only appreciate in the front part of the clicks when we have the RGB lighting active), it is still curious that weigh 66 and 75 grams respectively, the Pro Air being slightly heavier. Although it is still a really light figure, placing them among the lightest mice on the market.

So the big difference is in connectivity. While the Kone Pro equips a PhantomFlex cable To achieve the sensation of unrestricted movement, the Kone Pro Air presents us with absolute freedom thanks to your dual wireless connectivity system, being able to switch between the 2.4 GHz frequency through its USB connector or the Bluetooth connection.

.

Finally, as good gaming peripherals, we cannot ignore that both models will include the option to synchronize their lighting with the products. AIMO RGB compatible. Something that will allow us to connect and synchronize these mice with other desktop products of the brand and that multiple devices share a pattern to offer a unique atmosphere and lighting.

Availability and price

Already available in the official Roccat web store, we can currently find both mice available in two models of black and white colors, starting with the Kone Pro under a recommended price of 79.99 euros, and ascending up to 129.99 euros in the case of the Kone Pr Air.

Although it is expected that during the next few weeks greater availability will be added through other local distributors such as Amazon.