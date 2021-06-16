ROCCAT Kone Pro Air, analysis and complete review

In less time than it seems, we have gone from an almost zero supply of mice “to play” to have so much catalog that it can be very difficult to decide. The latest trend is to do ultra-light and high-precision devices, with which we can spend hours enjoying our hobby and earn that bonus that can make a difference in competitive games.

We have been testing for a couple of weeks the new ROCCAT Kone Pro Air, a high-performance gaming mouse that’s great for gaming and great for everything else. The manufacturer delivers the device in a beautiful packaging and accompanied by a Phantom Flex cable (meshed and with the ideal flexibility point), a dongle to operate on the 2.4 GHz band and a short quick guide. The mouse is also protected by an individual blister and stickers on the sliders, which guarantee that they reach our hands in perfect condition.

ROCCAT Kone Pro Series Specifications

Kone Pro

Kone Pro Air

Sensor

ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K Optical Sensor (based on PAW3370) ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K Optical Sensor (based on PAW3370)

Buttons

Five configurable buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·2 secondary buttons on the left side Five configurable buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·2 secondary buttons on the left side

Maximum acceleration

50 G 50 G

RGB lighting

Two RGB sockets under the main click buttons Two RGB sockets under the main click buttons

Connectivity

1.8 meter PhantomFlex cable and USB-A output Stellar Wireless with wireless dual mode (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth) and USB-C to USB-A wired connectivity

Dimensions

125.6 x 40 x 72 mm 125.6 x 40 x 72 mm

Weight

66 grams 75 grams

Price

79.99 euros 129.99 euros

The ROCCAT Kone Pro Air is a generously sized mouse (40 x 72 x 125 mm.) With an asymmetric design, designed for right-handed. The top is covered with a translucent plastic, with a matte finish and a smooth surface. Here it is a matter of taste, but personally I miss at least one area with a different rubber that allows a better grip.

In the front area we find two large buttons and a central aluminum wheel with a striped pattern that the brand has patented as Titan Wheel Pro. Right on the front we find a standard USB-C that is used to charge and use the mouse as if it were a wired model. Roccat’s great success to dispense with a proprietary port, because that way we can use the excellent included cable, but also any other. On the right edge we find two additional buttons within reach of the thumb.

Turning the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air around, we find some of the arguments that justify its price, starting with both huge sliding surfaces, with heat treatment and that make using it a real delight. Mind you, we highly recommend pairing it with a pad of a certain quality (it doesn’t need to be very expensive), which is where you can really show off your capabilities.

Roccat takes advantage of the ground to leave a hole for the wireless adapter (to store it or keep it if we are going to use it via Bluetooth), the sensor and the change of profile. Thanks to built-in software up to 5 complete configuration profiles can be saved, from lighting to button settings or using macros. A new point in favor compared to much more basic models, although it is a bit cumbersome not to have the most accessible button.

Like other products in the house, this ROCCAT Kone Pro Air has the Exclusive Titan Swich Optical switches that are activated by letting a beam of light pass through and completely dispense with mechanical systems. The most obvious advantages are the improvement in the precision when detecting any pulsation and the duration, since wear is reduced, which can reach 100 million pulsations. Obviously, these advantages are more noticeable in some games than in others, but it is also true that those who consider investing more than 100 euros in a mouse are usually fond of generated FPS, which is where this invention can shine the most.

The lighting system is correct, without great fanfare but compatible with the AIMO system and with more than enough configuration options to integrate it into our play area.

I did not want to end this analysis without a mention of autonomy, something key speaking of a wireless device: in our tests we have been very close to the 100 hours that the manufacturer promises, working with Stellar connectivity (2.4 Ghz) and with standard lighting options. In addition, we can use it with cable and the charge is very fast.

Conclusions

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air is a high quality device and specially designed for demanding users, who already have a great gaming team and are looking for a peripheral with which to get the most out of it. It is not cheap, but it has a price that is justified by its excellent build quality, the performance it offers, the quality of its software and the sensations it transmits in long gaming sessions.

I think it is worth noting its ergonomics (again, right-handed only) that combines ultra-light weight with high-quality materials and a sublime gliding system. On the upgrade side, I’d like to see a future iteration with a bit more grip and it’s possible – not my case – that some users will miss a more punchy lighting system. In any case, the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air is a great product that we recommend without hesitation.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is an excellent gaming mouse. Light, precise and very well built, it is an ideal peripheral to accompany a great gaming team and offers the level of performance expected by the most demanding users.

Build quality9

Installation and software 9.5

