Updated: 05/30/2020 18:45

“Rocambola”, the latest film from Cuenca Juanra Fernández, will be released on June 5, prior to its screening in theaters, on Filmin, the Spanish online cinema platform. This suspense production, by Marcianete Films, was shot almost entirely in the city of Cuenca, it is starring Juan Diego Botto, Jan Cornet, Sheila Ponce, Ana Álvarez and Elisa Matilla and features as the protagonist with a professional thief.

In statements to Efe, the director has acknowledged that they have had to “reinvent themselves”, given the “complicated situation” that confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic has generated.

And he predicted that the current context will generate a “bottleneck of premieres”, so he sees that the great American productions will take over the screenings when the theaters return.

“The Spanish and independent productions are going to relegate us to a later position,” said the Cuenca director, who pointed out that, in this way, the premiere of the feature film should have been postponed in the middle of next year.

Thus, he stressed that the online platforms have worked “well” during the confinement, while also stressing that the board of directors of the Spanish Film Academy has accepted, exceptionally and only for the next edition of the Goya Awards, that competing films were released only online due to the coronavirus crisis.

Part of the scenes of this film, the third of Fernández, who also directed “Para Elisa”, were filmed in the surroundings of the Hoz del Río Huécar and in the old town, a World Heritage Site, in the summer of 2018.

On the other hand, Fernández has advanced that the confinement has allowed him to finish a script and finish practically another one, while he has continued directing the Municipal School of Cinema, version, 2.0.

During these months they have organized digital meetings with actors such as Fernando Tejero or Juan Diego Botto, activities that are part of the online activities program that the Youth Center has launched to help the youngest to pass the confinement, proposing training actions. and free healthy entertainment.

The next one will be on Wednesday June 3 with the director and actor from Albacete, Ernesto Sevilla.

