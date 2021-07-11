Roc and Georgina Oliva: “We want the medal”

07/11/2021 at 06:30 CEST

They are brothers, hockey players, they were born on the same day only one year apart, they admire each other and love each other madly. I introduce you Roc and Georgina Oliva, two true stars of this sport who bid farewell to the national team at the 2021 Olympic Games. Roc goes further and after Tokyo retires. Hockey will lose one of the greats: “Very sure. I quit hockey. On August 8 I posted the stik & rdquor ;, sentence Roc. “I leave the national team because it is time to give way to new generations, but I will continue a year with the & rdquor; club, adds ‘Gigi’.

Both explain how different some Games are and others depending on the ones you have played. For Roc it will be the fourths and the third for his sister: “At the beginning there is much more novelty and you are not aware of what revolves around hockey and as they are happening you are very clear that the objective is to compete. You deviate a bit from the show of the Games & rdquor ;. Georgina compares the first year “as if I were in an amusement park. In the seconds I enjoyed them on the field. I was much more focused & rdquor ;.

Roc aspires to the gold medal: “These are the last ones and I feel like it’s ‘now or it’s over’, so stick to the end.

‘Gigi’ looks at it and smiles before explaining that what keeps them in the forefront “is passion. I have played since I was little and I loved it. I am what I am because of hockey. Going to train and being surrounded by your friends with whom you laugh, compete and play sports is a philosophy of life & rdquor ;.

Two veterans in the national team

The veterans of their respective teams will be something that “gives anger, but somehow you have another role and you take things differently, it also has its grace to be one of the elders of the group & rdquor ;, analyzes the Egarense midfielder.

Experience is always a degree and ‘Gigi’ explains that over the years “You go from an individual concern to worrying more about the team & rdquor ;.

Roc and Georgina showed a lot of complicity in the report made in the RC Polo

They say they like to compete together even though they suffer for each other, “but you feel very accompanied. We have a similar vision of what it is to compete, although she has surpassed me, she is better than me & rdquor ;, Roc proudly explains, adding that they advise each other whenever one of them needs it.

They admire each other

Georgina considers that “Roc is a super elegant player and a fighter. Off the field is a ten & rdquor ;. Roc looks at her flushed: “Gigi ‘is a genius, the Messi of hockey and as a person he is very intelligent and Cartesian.”

They explain that the change in the hokcey teams has been that now “we are much more of a team & rdquor ;, and this has to help them achieve their goal:“ Win a medal & rdquor ;.

