Robres beat Valdefierro 1-4 at Valdefierro

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Robres got off to a good start in the Second Phase of the Third Division, thanks to a home win for the Valdefierro by 1-4 in the match held on Sunday in the Valdefierro. With this result, the Robres It is first with three points and the Zaragoza team eleventh without points at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the Robres, who fired the starting gun at the Valdefierro with a bit of Muñoz in minute 6. The Robresino team scored again in minute 9 thanks to a goal from King. However the Valdefierro approached the scoreboard by means of a goal in his own goal from Friend in the 43rd minute. The visiting team increased differences through a goal from Goatherd near the conclusion, at 44, thus ending the first half with a 1-3 on the scoreboard.

In the second period, luck came for the Robresino team, who increased their scoring account with respect to their rival through a goal from Charlez at 66 minutes, concluding the match with a final result of 1-4.

The coach of the Valdefierro gave entrance to Roldan, Cardiel and Sainz by Sanchez, Keinel A. and Isern, Meanwhile he Robres gave the green light to Aisa, blacksmith and Sanlucar, which came to replace King, Carcassonne and Goatherd.

In the match the referee cautioned the home team with four yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Lorente, Gazzoni, Sanchez and Marin.

On the second day, the Valdefierro will play against him Almudévar away from home, while the Robres will play his match against him Fraga in his fiefdom.

Data sheetValdefierro:Corrales, Lorente, Serrano, Diego Muñoz, Daniel Bernal, Marin, Isern (Sainz, min.66), Sanchez (Roldan, min.66), Gazzoni, Keinel A. (Cardiel, min.66) and RonceaRobres:Amigot, Muñoz, Carcassona (Herrero, min.73), Cabrero (Sanlúcar, min.73), Javier, Nacho Uche, Israel, Charlez, Willy, Rey (Aisa, min.46) and EspierrezStadium:ValdefierroGoals:Muñoz (0-1, min. 6), Rey (0-2, min. 9), Amigot (1-2, min. 43), Cabrero (1-3, min. 44) and Charlez (1-4, min. 66)