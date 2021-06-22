Robredo and Arruabarrena say goodbye to Wimbledon

06/22/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

The Spanish Tommy Robredo and Lara Arruabarrena said goodbye to the Wimbledon qualifying phase on Tuesday after losing in the first round.

Robredo fell against Czech Tomas Machac 7-5, 4-6 and 10-8 in a match in which he served to win the match, while Arruabarrena yielded against Croatian Jana Fett by 7-6 (3) and 7-5.

Robredo, born in Hostalric (Girona) on May 1, 1982 -39 years old- says goodbye to the first exchangers of the London grass, a tournament in which he could never overcome the third round. Arruabarrena, a 29-year-old Basque, has ten WTA titles to her credit, eight of them in doubles.