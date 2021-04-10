Robredo, 38 years old, invited to the previous phase of the Count of Godó, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Tommy robredo, 38 years old and currently 228 in the world rankings, has received an invitation to participate in the qualifying phase of the next tournament Conde de Godó, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, who won in 2004.

Robredo will seek qualification to play the main draw for the eighteenth time, in seven of them he reached, at least, the quarterfinals.

The tennis player became world number five in 2006 and won twelve ATP titles. Player of the R

eal Tennis Club Barcelona, Robredo’s passion for tennis is such that in the moments when he does not play, he continues to be linked to him, organizing through his foundation the now traditional wheelchair tennis tournament Open Santi Silvas.