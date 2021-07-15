Robots will be the public at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Robots will be the public at the Olympics and will give encouragement to athletes during competitions.

Faced with the emergence of Covid-19 in Tokyo, the venue for the Olympic fair, the organizing committee decided to suspend the presence of national and international spectators.

To keep athletes motivated, the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games plan to make use of technology.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which recently decided that there would be no attendees and that robots will be the audience at the Olympics.

This decision is due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Japan and the circulation of variants of concern SARS-CoV-2, such as the Delta with a high contagion capacity.

Robot love

So that athletes feel accompanied during their competitions, they will have robots Pepper Y Spot, who will replace the public.

Pepper is a white robot with spheres equipped with artificial intelligence that has been used for assistant tasks, such as receiving customers in stores.

It has the ability to analyze human gestures and tone of voice, plus it was even used at technology fairs.

It was developed by Softbank, It was released in 2015, in two years 10,000 units had already been sold.

To date only 17,000 units of this have been sold robot, so the company decided to stop its production in 2020, due to poor sales.

This robot has also been used to collaborate in the coronavirus containment tasks in different public places in Japan.

Pepper has been used to remember the basic sanitary measures such as social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks and even to take the temperature.

A robotic friend

Spot, is the robot dog of Boston Dynamics, and will be in charge of performing choreographies to keep up the spirits of the participants in the Olympic competition, which will take place from July 23 to August 8.

Spot has collaborated in hospitals that fight the pandemic, but he has also been involved in patrolling the streets in New York and in military exercises for the French army.

In addition, Pepper and Spot were already used in July 2020, to support the baseball team Fukuoka Softbank Hawks And now they will do it during the Olympic Games, where they will perform small choreographies to encourage the athletes.