The robots, nicknamed ‘Newme’, were dressed in caps and gowns for the ceremony

DNA40 –

The ceremonies of graduation spring in Japan were canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, However, the students from a school were able to attend remotely by controlling robots while connecting from home.

The robotsNicknamed ‘Newme’ by developer ANA Holdings, they were dressed in caps and gowns for the ceremony at the Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo.

The faces of the robots they were tablets that showed the faces of the graduates, who connected from home and controlled them through their laptops.

However, the school also limited the ceremony to only four graduates, so that the robots they could practice social distance in the midst of illness.

One by one, the robots they moved to the podium to receive their diplomas. The school staff applauded and said “Congratulations!” when campus president Kenichi Ohmae put the diplomas on a tray placed in the center section of the machines.

“I think this really is a new experience receiving a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space,” said Kazuki Tamura on his computer when he received his master’s degree.