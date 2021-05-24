Robots distribute food through the streets of the city of Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Robots are not an issue of the future, but of the present because they are already on the streets of Miami. These small robots belong to the company Reef Technology and gained notoriety on the streets of the city during the pandemic.

Alex Melendes, manager of the Reef Technologies area, explains that when someone wants to order something from our kitchens they can use popular platforms like Uber Eats … when they order it if they live within half a mile of Brickell, they can choose if the robot he is the one who brings him the food ”.

“Normally the order takes a long time, from the moment the client places it, it is half an hour or less,” Melendes warns.

In a lot located in the 1324 and the first avenue of the southwest there are several food trucks, until there the order arrives and the food is prepared. The robot knows exactly which truck to go to to wait for your order.

These robots work from 11 in the morning until 2 in the morning, they can make 2 orders per hour and through a command control the robot receives the customer’s data.

To travel on the street without problem, the robot is controlled by a GPS and has cameras and sensors that can navigate and thus avoid crashing into people and if there is a traffic light it knows how to stop.

Best of all, no one touches your food because only you have the code to open it. And it is “insulated on the inside, it stays hot or cold depending on where you order it.”

More and more robots do work on a par with humans. According to Andres Oppenheimner, who has been so interested in the subject and wrote a book on the subject of the future of work in the era of automation, we are going to have to learn to interact with machines.

“I am an optimistic techno in the medium term, technology in the long run ends up creating more jobs than it eliminates, but if a pessimistic techno worried in the short term … well, you have to help people to identify which parts of their work are going to disappear and start reinventing themselves right now because whoever can be saved is going to be a save ”, warns Oppenheimner.