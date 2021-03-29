Robots could replace 20% of jobs in oil fields

(Bloomberg) – America’s oil industry could save more than $ 7 billion in wages by replacing humans with robots on rigs, according to a report by Rystad Energy.

At least two in 10 oil workers globally in drilling, operational support and maintenance jobs could be replaced by on-site automation over the next decade, the energy data provider said in a report on Monday. That would translate to more than 100,000 total jobs replaced in the US, for example.

“Even when the COVID-19 slowdown has finally passed, operators will have to continue exploring new avenues for cost reduction,” Rystad analyst Sumit Yadav wrote in the report Monday. However, there are hurdles to overcome, including regulatory approvals and resistance from labor organizations, Rystad said.

The downsizing in the US by robots would be a further blow to an industry that has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels. Rigs used in both the shale patch and the Gulf of Mexico continue to decline by almost half compared to the start of last year.

Original Note: Robots May Replace 20% of Oilfield Jobs in a Decade, Rystad Says

