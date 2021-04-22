Robots as therapy to help autistic children improve their social skills

Hong Kong Robots Agencies

The program aims to help children be more sociable and resolve conflicts

Robots take on different roles so that children can distinguish differences in behavior

More than 1,200 children have used this program since its launch in 2015

These robots help children with autism improve their social skills. It is an initiative of various schools and non-profit organizations in Hong Kong.

The program, Robot for Autism Behavioral Intervention (RABI) is designed for people with autism between the ages of 3 and 18 and aims to help them be more sociable and resolve conflict and bullying problems.

Catherine So, a professor of psychology at the Chinese University of Hong Kon, says that more than 1,200 children have already used this program since its launch in 2015. “People with autism have little motivation to interact with others and are hypersensitive to the world around them,” he said. “We use these robots to teach them social skills and reduce their anxiety.”

The robots represent represent different social settings

Robots engage children with role plays and verbal interaction. A typical class consists of two little robots acting out social scenarios on a table, helping children see the difference between appropriate and unacceptable behavior, such as tantrums or yelling.

After interacting with the robots, children are encouraged to test their social skills with a human tutor.

More than 20 government-funded non-profit groups and public schools in Hong Kong and Macau have adopted this program. So he hopes the project will help fight exclusion.