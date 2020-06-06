Robots that detect fever, distribute hand sanitizer, sterilize spaces, deliver groceries and even answer medical questions about the coronavirus are a business option that some robotics companies have found in the new scenario that opens with COVID-19.

The Reliable Robotics company leases robots for events. A company can rent them to surprise the guests of an event with a reception of a humanoid with screen and a menu of options that the client can adapt to his needs.

But when COVID-19 arrived in the United Arab Emirates, where this company is based, things changed and the company thought that it did not necessarily have to be bad.

As explained by Efe the director of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence of Reliable Robotics, Aswin Sarang, they took four of the robots they had prepared, changed the software and turned them into something new and necessary in a country with almost 35,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 300 dead.

FOUR ROBOTS, FOUR OPTIONS

Pepper is one of those robots. It is a small white humanoid 1.20 meters tall, 28 kg in weight and capable of operating for about 12 hours, and is probably the most sociable of the small family of four robots recently developed by Reliable Robotics.

This humanoid not only understands and speaks 15 languages, but is also capable of detecting people’s emotions and even recognizing their faces, making it perfect for “raising awareness” and educating people about the virus through conversations and its screen. interactive, according to the company’s website.

Sarang explained to Efe that Pepper can help doctors communicate with their patients remotely without having to be in the same room, helping to limit contact with the infected to prevent infections.

The little man has a rougher-looking brother with broad shoulders that comes equipped with a highly sensitive thermal sensor and optical sensor to determine if a person has a fever, as well as a smart sanitizer dispenser.

The robot is designed to collaborate in the fight against the virus in airports, shopping centers or hospitals.

In those same places, in addition to banks and offices, the third design of this company can operate, since its function is to sterilize and disinfect rooms when there are no people inside.

Finally, the last of the brothers, Baristabot, makes “contact-free” deliveries and is perfect for delivering basic products such as medicine and food to quarantined patients in hospitals or isolation centers.

RECONVERSION OF THE EXISTING

“We are using what is on the market and finding sanitary solutions,” explained the director of Robotics.

In general, adaptation has been done through the development of applications and the adhesion of systems such as thermal cameras to detect fever.

“Each of our systems is fully customizable, which means that we can add more features,” he said, noting that they all walk autonomously.

All four can be rented, and according to Sarang, the company is already negotiating with some hospitals to get the little men to work before the end of the month.

“As a technology company we have a social responsibility to fulfill, especially in a situation like this, so we use our resources to confront this pandemic,” said Sarang.

