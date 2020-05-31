Smartenvironment.com /

The popular character ‘Robotín’ has decided not to give up and continue working, but this time as a fumigator in Peruvian homes, which seek to alienate the dreaded coronavirus at all costs.

As a result of the pandemic, Alan Castillo, who gives life to the singular character, was forced to put aside the events and their setting in the streets of Lima; However, the artist chose to reinvent himself and venture into a field that allows him to continue bringing food to the table in his home: that of disinfecting rooms.

'Robotín', he was very excited to be able to have a new job and incidentally contribute his bit in the fight against COVID-19.

‘Robotín’ fights the coronavirus by disinfecting homes

“Since there are no events, now I am dedicating myself to the disinfection business. It is complicated, but I take advantage of the character and at the same time take care of the safety of my clients. They call me to disinfect their houses, “he said during an interview for Latina.

Alan Castillo said that he manages to disinfect between three and four houses per day and that the costs for his services range from S / 20 to S / 30. In addition, he stressed that the substance he uses is quaternary ammonium and not bleach, since the latter can be toxic.

'Robotín' fights against the coronavirus by disinfecting homes

Likewise, he explained that he works together with a company that provides him with all the necessary implements to effectively carry out the disinfection of homes. “I work with a company, they give me all the instruments and I earn my money,” said the popular “Robotín” in statements to Canal N.

