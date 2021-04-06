Robotic rebellion? One hundred years of love and hate for automatons

It is 1921 and the RUR robots riot on the stage of the National Theater in Prague. A year later, the play opens in New York, and the next it has already been translated into 30 languages. The success of the work of Karel capek it proves that the times are ripe for a plot hitherto unthinkable and marks a turning point in our attitude towards machines: unlike Frankestein’s creature, his automata threaten the entire human species.

RUR stands for Rossum’s Universal Robots, a fictitious company that makes robots in this work, a term coined by Capek from the Slavic robota (“forced labor”). Destined to replace workers in factories and soldiers on battlefields, its humanoids rise up against their creators and exterminate all people except the company’s engineer.

The dystopian argument accuses the impact of the massacres perpetrated in the First World War thanks to the technification of the art of killing. Alain musset, geographer from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (Paris) specialized in science fiction, explains its originality to SINC: “Before, automata were wonderful or terrifying machines, in charge of filling an emotional, moral or religious void in an individual : the android in Villiers de l’Isle Adam’s The Future Eve or the beautiful Olympia in ETA Hoffmann’s The Sandman. Capek takes us to another dimension: mass produced, more skilled and stronger than us, robots threaten the future of humanity. In our collective imagination, amazement gives way to fear ”.

Coup d’etat of the machines

The story of love and hate with machines it has only just begun. In 1939, the Westinghouse firm introduced Electro, a man-robot who talks and smokes; and in 1966, The Wall Street Journal predicts that the farmer of the year 2000 “will be a sophisticated executive with a computer acting as foreman.” Every step towards mechanization evokes the ghost of RUR. In 1969 he materializes in HAL, the evil electronic brain of Arthur C. Clarke’s A Space Odyssey.

In 1997, Big Blue, the IBM computer, defeats the chess champion Gari Kasparov. A little later, Billy Joy, the designer of the Java system, warned of the coup d’état of the machines: “Robots, nanobots and built organisms can replicate themselves (…) and become uncontrollable very soon. Joy puts a date on this nightmare: “The possibility of having a computing potential similar to the human brain in about 30 years has given rise to a new idea: that of developing tools that will allow us to build the technology that will replace our species.”

In 2004, the first fatal drone attack took place in Pakistan; essays announcing impending cyber apocalypse sell like hotcakes; French Eric Sadin foresees algorithms that rebel against their creators; and the Israeli Yuval Harari warns that, in one or two generations, we will be subjugated by artificial intelligence and automata. There is concern: In 2017, Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking and other experts are demanding a moratorium on the design of killer robots.

Automatic Love Story

Also in 2017, Saudi Arabia granted citizenship to Sophia, the first automaton to obtain that legal status. Thus, the novels and films that show people who empathize with replicants, fall in love with software or have kids with androids.

“Patriarchal society and gender roles are reflected in these representations,” the professor tells SINC Marta Piñol, specialist in cinema from the University of Barcelona. “Today, more than reflecting a fear about gender identity, they try to overcome it: a key text like the Cyborg Manifesto, by Donna Haraway, already in 1983 considered, from the notion of cyborg, the idea of ​​a human being -machine that would blur gender lines such as those that separate the natural and the artificial “

Our relationships with robots have entered a new stage, says Piñol, and science fiction provides clues in this regard: “A good part of his works is no longer part of cyberpunk, the sub-genre that presented a world dominated by technology and where hackers fought against large corporations”. Now what he takes is the biopunk, which “puts the accent on biotechnology, with stories starring biohackers who try to live in biocapitalist societies controlled by genetic engineering. In these films, the Life expectancy and the natality they become key issues and many limits are crossed, including the love-affective one. An example could be Blade Runner 2049, in which the reproductive limit is transgressed ”.

Not all transgressions are welcome. Kathleen Richardson, Professor of Robot Ethics at Montford University (England), is revolted by the idea that women can be replaced by “sex machines.” To combat it, he launched the Campaign Against Sex Robots. “They are telling you not to worry, if you don’t have a friend or life partner, they can create a girlfriend robot for you,” he told the BBC. “A relationship is based on intimacy, attachment and reciprocity. They are things that cannot be replicated by a machine ”.

Unfulfilled hopes and nightmares

A century after the premiere of RUR, we are still in command of the machines, but Capek’s dystopia continues to shake us, despite the fact that robotics has barely lived up to the expectations and fears raised. Robots have not freed us from work; the proletariat continues to sweat the fat drop, and domestic chores overload women for more help they receive from the Thermomix. Despite the military drones, the troops have not been replaced by killing machines: those who fight the battles are soldiers who suffer and die calling for their mothers.

True, electronic banking and ATMs have eliminated entire offices, but creativity, experience or team management have not been possible. automate. Simple skills like unwrapping a package, tying a wire or changing diapers are not easy to instill in machines much more expensive than a flesh-and-blood worker, which is why there are no robot-masons or robot-waiters.

In 2017, the United States had only 233,000 industrial robots, a trifle compared to its 160 million active workers. Most are concentrated on assembly lines, and some work as smart scalpels in hospitals; in the other branches of production the worker of his whole life is irreplaceable. Hetti O’Brien, opinion editor for The Guardian, summed it up: “It is often easier and cheaper to employ humans to act as machines than to develop machines that mimic human behavior.

Automation should not forcefully increase unemployment, he says Shannon Vallor, member of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics. This professor at the University of Edinburgh defends the templates could be maintained by reducing the working day. The ethics of artificial intelligence that he proposes does not go through designing some ‘ten commandments’ for robots in the style of the famous Asimov laws, but by imposing rules on those who design them so that their machines act at the service of the collective well-being and not of individual gain. For now, the fact that a rebellion of automatons is more likely than the division of labor says a lot about our inability to conceive of labor relations other than the current ones.

The predictions of a robotic uprising have no further support. On the horizon there are no signs of anything similar. Those who are horrified by such a prospect will be reassured to learn that, according to philosophers John Basl and Eric Schwitzgebel, in the short term we will only have cognitively sophisticated automata like a mouse or a dog, at best. And the Yale University economist, William Nordhaus, adds that, at the rate of current trends, it will be about a hundred years before they acquire the skills required by full automation.

Mass culture icon

“Since Capek, the social status of robots has oscillated between that of the submissive slave and that of the potential threat. On the one hand, female robots designed for pleasure have been imposed since 1961 with The Breviary of Robots, by Stanisla Lem. On the other hand, the Terminator saga revealed the danger of leaving our destiny in the hands of artificial intelligence ”, summarizes Alain Musset.

The Czechoslovakian author was criticized for exaggerating the autonomy of the machines. Some took his robotic rebellion as an allegory of the workers revolution; others detected in it an allusion to mass unemployment, the brutalization of the workers and other havoc caused by techno-capitalism; and others saw a critique of the human being’s vision as a handy machine from the outside.

The truth is that the robot, an icon of mass culture, has given rise to countless fantasies and interpretations, forcing us to review the boundaries between animate and inanimate beings and to redefine the concepts of intelligence, work and human identity.

Although we have grown up in toy rooms full of endearing robots with colored lights, clumsy gait and squeaky voice, the concerns that inspire us are reluctant to disappear. “They tell us that humans will always be needed to create the machines. But to what extent? ”Musset wonders. “Will we always be needed? Is what you fear C-3PO when he discovers the droid assembly lines in Attack of the Clones: ‘Machines that make machines. What a perversion! ‘ Science fiction has tried to show us that robots can be friends and even acquire consciousness, like Isaac Asimov’s Andrew. Can this change our mind? I do not think so. The closer they get to us, the more threatened we will feel ”.

