Robotech is coming to Funimation for the first time in Blu-ray quality

Japanese animation conquered western audiences for decades, but long before Naruto, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, and even long before Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya became the great phenomena that they are, it was Robotech, an anime that marked a whole generation in 1985 and that to this day continues to awaken nostalgia in many people.

Although the series was available on Netflix, its quality left a lot to be desired, since it was the resolution of the DVDs. Now, for the first time, it will be streaming in remastered format, in Blu-Ray quality, to the Funimation platform, as it was announced in a statement. The series will be available in the fall of this year.

With the exception of Japan, all 85 episodes of Robotech they can be enjoyed all over the world. Likewise, the Dolby Digital Blu-ray collection will be launched on the market, starting on September 28; it can be purchased exclusively at the Funimation Shop. This is the first time Robotech it is released in Blu-ray quality.

The collector’s edition has a retro style to its packaging, and an exclusive Roy Fokker VF-1S transformable, the exclusive Roy Fokker collectible figure in a pilot’s uniform; and a collection of embroidered patches from Robotech. You can pre-buy it at this link.

Robotech owes much of its success to the fact that it was not only a successful animated series, it also expanded into books, movies, video games and, above all, collectible figures and toys. The transformable robots are the main characteristic of the saga, which face extraterrestrial threats through the generations.

The story of RobotechHowever, it has a rather strange origin, since it was not a Japanese series, but three series combined in one in order to be long enough and attractive for the American public. The first anime with which it starts Robotech it is Super Dimensional Fortress Macross, which spawned its own franchise in Japan, with a very different focus and sequels than Robotech. Macross continued with Macross Flashback 2012 (1987), Macross Plus (1994), Macross 7 (1994), Macross Frontier (2008), and Macross Delta (2016), and a movie titled The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984).

Although some of the fundamental elements of Macross are present in RobotechLike the Protoculture, the use and meaning of the latter differ greatly. Robotech was created by the producer and director Carl macek, combining the first Macross anime with Super Dimensional Cavalry Southern Cross Y Genesis Climber Mospeada.

Despite the controversy that may exist about which is the original work, fans of Robotech They still love what Macek did, and they will be very happy to relive the sci-fi classic in the highest quality thanks to Funimation. We hope to receive the official launch date on the streaming platform in the coming months.

Science fiction has always been a reflection of the time in which it is created, but it is also a very fertile genre for speculation, and many of the themes that Macross touches continue to resonate in our hectic times. Later works like Ghost in the Shell – 96%, Akira – 87% and Neon Genesis Evangelion continued to raise questions about the human condition and the future of humanity.

As for anime in general, the success of series like InuYasha, Naruto, One piece, One Punch Man, Attack on Titan and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, among others, is irrefutable proof, and every year new productions appear that satisfy fans of this style of narrative that has captivated so many people.

