.. – A Singapore mall is rolling out a newly developed small smart robot to fight the new coronavirus with light instead of chemicals.

While chemical spraying has become the norm in many parts of the world, the robot uses ultraviolet (UV) lamps to disinfect surfaces, nooks and crannies to reach and even the air.

According to Derrick Yap, whose firm the PBA Group developed the Sunburst UV Bot, the new coronavirus pandemic presented an opportunity to test a robot for a task that was “dangerous, boring, and dirty.”

“It is dangerous because UVC should not be used when there are humans nearby,” he said, referring to short wave ultraviolet radiation with germicidal properties.

“Bored, because you keep going somewhere and you keep doing a repetitive, and dirty, task for the Covid-19,” she added.

The Sunburst UV Bot robot, which disinfects surfaces with ultraviolet light, works at the Northpoint City Mall in Singapore. Photo: ..

UVC can be harmful to the skin and eyes, that’s why Frasers Property Retail is testing the robot, which looks like a pillar of fluorescent tubes on a mobile base, after the mall’s closing time.

However, it is programmed to turn off its UV lights if it detects a human in close proximity. Once its route is fully mapped, the robot autonomously performs the cleaning cycle and recharges after completing it.

Yap said he hopes the coronavirus outbreak will lead companies to assess their job requirements and technology use, including robots. “In the future, there will be a lot of use for this,” he said.

Only one Sunburst UV Bot has been tested, but Frasers is looking to deploy more elsewhere in Singapore. However, each one costs 70,000 Singapore dollars ($ 49,500), although some are leased to clients for Singapore $ 3,000 a month ($ 2,121) and others will be delivered to hospitals and isolation centers.

