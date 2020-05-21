The Boston Dynamics four-legged robot named ‘Spot’ could end up grazing sheep without needing to be fed.

Boston Dynamics tested its robot ‘Spot’ in a video in association with the New Zealand-based robotics company Rocks, Where Ser observes that the robot raises a flock of sheep, amid a new partnership between the two companies to develop robotic fleets, according to a statement.

Rocos video praises autonomous robots finding new use “Emerging in fields and orchards worldwide”. Rather than thinking of machines as “colossal harvesters,” the next generation of machine-assisted industries will involve drones that can walk or fly.

Spot, the amazing robot dog from Boston Dynamics, has become an extremely useful and versatile tool.

In this case, we see that ‘Spot’ traverses a hill-swept terrain to surround a large herd of sheep, a task that is usually divided between farmers and dogs.

Spot goes up and down steep hills, over shallow streams, and then shows how the sensor data enables the robot to monitor and manage the movement of the group, and even predict the returns of natural assets.

More than shepherding sheep

However, Spot does more than flock of sheep. It also harvests crops and can inspect yields or create real-time maps, according to Rocos.

These skills are made possible by advancements in Spot, such as a more agile range of motion, the ability to adapt to rough terrain, and even use infrared cameras and LiDAR.

Rocos aims to use these advancements to remotely design and upgrade missions while collecting sensor data. This means that users could raise sheep in New Zealand from anywhere in the world.

The era of autonomous robots is upon us. We are working with organizations like Boston Dynamics to help accelerate the adoption of robotics. “ Rocos CEO David Inggs said in the press release.

