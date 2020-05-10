The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 generated that thousands of companies around the planet accelerated some of their most ambitious projects to avoid resigning a higher percentage of income..

In 2019, The Boston Dynamics firm officially presented its devices with Spots, which were immediately related to the guardian robot dogs that appear in one of the episodes of the successful Black Mirror series..

Despite the event they had with their departure, It was only now in a context of fighting the coronavirus that the use of Spot shot up and, with it, its popularity.

At the moment, the terminals are offered to companies and developers.

At present, several of these robot dogs can be observed patrolling the streets, ensuring that the isolation and security distance is met and, thus, ensuring the safety of citizens.

At the start of the pandemic they began providing remote medical care service. However, now its role has radically changed and it is about surveillance.

Until now, only in Singapore, commissioned by Mo Kio, can you see these strange security guards working, who remind citizens of security measures to avoid contagion.

Other uses

On the other hand, other Spot units are part of a pilot project that aims to cover the paths of different parks and, underpinned by a public address system, reminds people who are there to take into account maintaining hygiene, distancing themselves from people, such as so also wear gloves and chinstraps.

Those responsible for carrying out these pilot tests confirmed that for the moment the Spot units will not record citizens with the cameras they have integrated to avoid collisions.

That is to say, these robot dogs do not register, at the moment, the possible infractions of those that are in the parks at that time. In this way, people’s privacy is maintained.

However, in order to maintain their safety and avoid possible thefts of these peculiar dogs, the National Parks team is in charge of its safety and maintenance for changing batteries and cleaning, for example.

Other examples

Spot is not the only robot that the Singapore administration has entrusted with monitoring the security of its citizens. Government already used a similar model that traveled the sidewalks to try to raise awareness among people who should take into account the measures to control contagion.

However, The impact that these dogs usually cause is so great that those responsible for implementing the project had to install posters to warn of their presence..

In this video posted by The Straits Times it can be seen as Spot walks calmly in a city park.

In the fifth episode of season four of the hit futuristic science fiction series Black mirrorcalled Metalhead, quite similar ‘robot dogs’ appear on the scene that, far from asking people for attention, they turn out to be a little more dangerous.