Bangkok.- People who go out to exercise during the pandemic of the COVID-19 in the parks of Singapore can be crossed with a curious visitor: a robot that moves like a dog and reminds athletes to keep their distance.

With great agility, the robot, yellow and black and baptized as Spot, transits the roads and grassy areas, while emitting various messages.

“Let’s keep Singapore healthy. For our own safety and that of those around us, please stay at least a meter away. Thank you,” she says in a woman’s voice and in English, one of four commonly used in this thriving Asian nation.



The robot, remotely controlled, is part of a two-week pilot program organized by various city-state government agencies within the plan to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the daily “The Straits Times” published this Saturday.

With sensors to detect objects and avoid collisions, Spot It also has cameras that help authorities estimate the number of people visiting areas of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, in the center of the island of Singapore.

Even if Spot He is always accompanied by a worker from the Department of Natural Parks in case problems arise.

During test time, the robot It will transit along a route of about 3 kilometers and only at peak times, but if it is a success, it could expand its hours and territory, and even be used in other green areas of the megalopolis.

SINGAPORE EXAMPLE DURING PANDEMIC

Singapore, which was cited by the World Health Organization as an example of how to control the pandemic, currently registers a progressive decrease in cases after the outbreak in April in the barracks of unskilled workers.

Singaporean authorities acted quickly and firmly from the outset to curb the virus, but left unprotected the modest blocks where these outsiders live, who handle the toughest jobs and mostly come from the countries of the Indian subcontinent.

This Saturday the health authorities confirmed 753 new infected, most of them in the aforementioned barracks, bringing the total number of cases to 22,460, including 20 deaths.