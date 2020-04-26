LONDON – On a recent morning, a robot was observing the art on display at the Hastings Museum of Contemporary Art. Guided by the museum’s director, Liz Gilmore, the machine – an iPad-sized screen attached to a black cable mounted on Segway-like wheels – passed quickly through the works of English painter Graham Sutherland before turning to one. colorful sculpture of Anne Ryan, artist of American abstract expressionism. And then, advancing with a little too much enthusiasm, he crashed into the table where the sculpture was.

“It didn’t spoil anything,” Gilmore said cheerfully. “Just go back, turn left and try again.” In fact, she was talking to this reporter, who controlled the robot via a laptop straight from London, about 60 miles from the seaside town of Hastings, England. It is not always that you need to take driving lessons in an art gallery, but we are living in strange times.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced museums and galleries around the world to innovate. Closed to prevent the spread of the infection, many institutions have launched services such as virtual viewing rooms, podcasts and online art classes. Others turned to social media to maintain their connection with the public (the Royal Academy’s “daily doodle” challenge was a success on Twitter, with its unusual invitation “who can draw the best ham?”).

But the Hastings Contemporary museum – which, like all similar venues in Britain, has been closed since mid-March – has another card up its sleeve: robot rides, using a Wi-Fi enabled mobile “telepresence” device that runs through the gallery, sending a video stream back to viewers who are isolated at home. It seems to be the first time that a British cultural organization has tested a remote art viewing experience.

Gilmore explained, through the robot’s video interface, that the idea came from one of his curators, the artist Esther Fox. Telepresence robots are being increasingly used in the healthcare industry and in interactive video conferences, “so we thought , well, if we really need to close the gallery, maybe this is a solution “, said Gilmore.

Professor Praminda Caleb-Solly, of the Bristol Robotics Laboratory, agreed to lend one of her devices, a $ 4,000 model made by Californian company Double Robotics. He arrived just before Britain went into confinement. “Art is a shared experience,” said Gilmore. “Many people are missing this.”

The operation of the robot is simple: using a web browser that links the robot’s camera to your computer, you pilot it with the arrow keys. The stairs are impossible to cross, but with human assistance, the machine can take the elevator and it seems disconcertingly agile. Strolling through a deserted gallery, in complete silence beyond the noise of the wheels, at first it seemed a little surreal, but I got used to it after a few minutes. When I took the practice, I was able to enlarge the screen enough to read a text on the wall.

“Catalogs and online galleries are great,” said Gilmore, “but they don’t allow you to get an idea of ​​the space of an exhibition, what it’s like to roam the museum.” Since last week, Hastings Contemporary started testing various types of virtual tours using the robot, all for free, including tours with a personal guide, a remote curator and pre-recorded videos. The hope is that people from abroad will see the museum, extending the gallery’s reach far beyond Britain.

“Technologies like this can connect us, even in normal times,” Caleb-Solly said in an interview via Skype. “Think about how we could use these technologies in museums like the Louvre, for those who can’t travel.”

Gilmore has already put nine of his 13 employees on leave, and many volunteer guides are in self-isolation (some are retired, especially vulnerable to the virus). Although the British Council of Art, the country’s main funding body, has promised emergency transfers to many organizations, the well goes deeper every day. Some British artistic institutions have announced that they will remain behind closed doors until the end of June, at least. “The health emergency is more important than anything, of course, but closing the door was the last thing we wanted to do,” said Gilmore. In the meantime, she and her lean team are dedicated to taking care of the building and are planning for when the reopening day comes.

As the robot crossed the gallery towards the exit, a technician installed the next attraction. It will be a showcase of new works by the artist Quentin Blake, best known for his eccentric children’s book illustrations. The plan is to make a virtual debut in early May, with the robot in the lead role. The title of the exhibition is We Live in Worrying Times. “Right now,” said Gilmore, “it seems quite appropriate.” / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU

