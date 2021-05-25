Roborock H7, new 160 watt handheld vacuum cleaner

Within the panorama of the world of small household appliances for cleaning the home, it is evident that technology has been providing solutions in recent years than before were not available to users. Among these advances, we can mainly point out the rise of automated cleaning systems or cleaning robots and cordless vacuum cleaners that, far from limiting performance compared to traditional ones, can even be said to increase them.

There are companies like the English company Dyson or iRobot that have made a name for themselves in this niche with innovative but expensive solutions and others like Roborock that in the wake of this new panorama of technology-based cleaning is gradually making a name for themselves with solutions. technological perhaps less revolutionary but also advanced and above all with prices much more affordable. Roborock is a Chinese company that we have already talked about, commenting on other products such as the recent launch of the S7 cleaning robot and that is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem.

About a year ago we had the opportunity to test its H6 handheld vacuum cleaner, a bid to increase its catalog of cleaning products with a less automated proposal. Now the Beijing company announces the launch of the next generation with the H7, improving important points of the operation of the previous generation model after having taken note of comments and criticisms of the users and carried out its own laboratory tests to prepare this new model. .

One of the most important points is the improvement of the lithium-ion battery that already equipped the H6 With a capacity of 80Wh that can be charged in less than two and a half hours and that (as long as we do not choose the most powerful cleaning mode) allows its use for up to 90 minutes. The reduction in charging time is 40% less than in the previous vacuum cleaner, while the battery life is practically the same but with one caveat: that the suction power of this H7 has increased.

This new vacuum cleaner increases the power to 480W which means a maximum suction of 160W in turbo mode compared to the 140 of the previous generation. In addition, this new model sports a constant suction certificate (always in normal mode) as a result of tests that determine if the suction power decreases over time. The vacuum cleaner has an automatic mode for carpets and textiles. The tank is 500 ml, 100 more than the H6 model, and offers the possibility of installing a disposable dust bag.

At 1.46 kilograms the H7 promises to keep the lightness of the previous model, which had an identical weight, despite the increase in benefits. Like the previous one, it has an OLED screen to control the operation and status of the device and an ingenious system called MagBase that allows the accessories of the vacuum cleaner to remain attached to it by means of a magnet for greater convenience when storing it. It also incorporates a lock function that prevents accidental use.

The new Roborock H7 will be available from June 2 for an approximate price of 399 euros. It can be purchased in the official sales channels that in Spain will be Amazon, Ebay and Geekbuying.